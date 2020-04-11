Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $77,549,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.53.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033,200 shares of company stock worth $116,050,334.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,556.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

