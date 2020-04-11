Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.62% of Rocky Brands worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 188,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Rocky Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland acquired 7,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

