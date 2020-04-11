Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $596,153.76 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Friendz has a market cap of $596,153.76 and $49,042.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 721.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,331,231 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

