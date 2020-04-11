Function X (FX) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $331,702.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033373 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00059701 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,813.17 or 1.00072212 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,502,958 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.