Fusion Reaches Market Cap of $4.16 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $26.67 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Liquid, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.63 or 0.99859956 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

