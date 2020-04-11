GAPS (GAP) Price Reaches $4.08 on Top Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. GAPS has a total market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00059481 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last week, GAPS has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033745 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,890.81 or 1.00435550 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064782 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

