Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $19,090.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,855,150 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

