Genaro Network Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $2.05 million and $393,437.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, CoinMex and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.04559748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

GNX is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,547,704 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi, Bibox, BigONE, CoinMex, Gate.io, Allcoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

