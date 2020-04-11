Genesis Vision (GVT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $209,541.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00010193 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and Ovis. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $209,541.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.02735166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00201577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, Ovis, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.