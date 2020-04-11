Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 178,964 Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of WesBanco worth $35,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. WesBanco Inc has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $42.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

