Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,546 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Blackline worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackline by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blackline by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackline by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,153,276.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,450.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,570 shares of company stock worth $12,918,134 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackline stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $74.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

