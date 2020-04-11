Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,243 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of HB Fuller worth $34,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. TheStreet downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.