Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,913 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Acadia Healthcare worth $33,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

