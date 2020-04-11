Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,108 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $34,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

BJ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

