Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,942 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Visteon worth $33,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 129,027 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $9,392,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $8,143,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $3,780,000.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

