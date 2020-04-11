Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 99,509 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Allegheny Technologies worth $34,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

