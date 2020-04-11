Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $33,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,888,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $17.98 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

