Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Commercial Metals worth $34,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after buying an additional 582,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,173,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $16.90 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.