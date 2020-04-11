Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 22,764 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of ABM Industries worth $32,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 968,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $28.93 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.97.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

