Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 33,949 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Select Medical worth $35,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 630,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $4,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

