Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 34,361 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of National Vision worth $34,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,675,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after buying an additional 299,320 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after buying an additional 285,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Vision by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.84. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

