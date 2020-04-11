Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 40,300 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Colfax worth $34,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 940.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $41.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

