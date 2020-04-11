Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 95,823 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

AGIO opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $65.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

