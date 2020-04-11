Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of BOK Financial worth $35,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.69. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

