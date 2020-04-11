Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 268,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Sprint worth $32,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprint alerts:

S opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on S shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.