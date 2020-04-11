Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of American Equity Investment Life worth $35,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $5,619.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

