Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $35,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,213,000 after buying an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $640,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.