Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Enphase Energy worth $32,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of ENPH opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.