Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Saia worth $33,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $9,612,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.58. Saia Inc has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.