Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.20 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Rogers worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $100.74 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

