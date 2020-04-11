Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.44 Million Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $32,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 538,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 219,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,283,939.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,413,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,806 shares of company stock worth $11,315,420. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $62.64 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

