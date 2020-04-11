Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.71 Million Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Atkore International Group worth $32,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 167,010 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

