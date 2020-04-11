Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.87 Million Stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Ares Management worth $32,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

