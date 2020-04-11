Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.33 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $33,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $4,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

