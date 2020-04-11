Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.43 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of AerCap worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AerCap by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,600,000 after acquiring an additional 468,544 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 40.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in AerCap by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in AerCap by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.