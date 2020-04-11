Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.53 Million Stock Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Commscope worth $33,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

