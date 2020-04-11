Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.05 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Stepan worth $34,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth $215,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King started coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE SCL opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

