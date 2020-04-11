Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.60 Million Stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Summit Materials worth $34,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

