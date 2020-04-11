Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.99 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 121,116 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of First Bancorp worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.70. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

