Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.20 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $35,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

