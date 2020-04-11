Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.49 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Hyatt Hotels worth $35,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

H stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 543.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

