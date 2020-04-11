Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.74 Million Stock Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Everbridge worth $35,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVBG opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $133.62.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

