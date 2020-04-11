Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.91 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Medpace worth $35,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

