Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Chart Industries worth $33,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

GTLS opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.10.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

