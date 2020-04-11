Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of ExlService worth $32,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ExlService by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ExlService by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ExlService by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.