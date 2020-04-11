Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Sanmina worth $33,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sanmina by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SANM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

