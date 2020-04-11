Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,068 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Teradata worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,827,000 after buying an additional 243,238 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teradata by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,209,000 after buying an additional 362,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 1,083,311 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 286,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 786,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

NYSE:TDC opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

