Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Deluxe worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Deluxe by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 365,025 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,223,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $15,564,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 207,533 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $54.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.