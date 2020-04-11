Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,423 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Acceleron Pharma worth $33,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,516,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after buying an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 320,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of XLRN opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

