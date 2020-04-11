Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,603 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Rapid7 worth $35,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $41.24 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

